Dec 3 — 7:30 p.m. Gold Coast Chorus
Dec 4 — 5:30 p.m. Charleston Community Baptist Church
Dec 9 — 5:30 p.m. Marshfield High School “New Horizons”
Dec 10 — 7:30 p.m. Pacific Community Church
Dec 11 — 7:30 p.m. Lighted Hula Hoops
Dec 12 — 5:30 p.m. Kingsview Christian Church
Dec 12 — 7:30 p.m. Bay Area Hospital
Dec 16 — 5:30 p.m. Bandon Carolers
Dec 17 — 5:30 p.m. Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus
Dec 17 — 7:30 p.m. Side of the Tide-Morris Dance Group
Dec 18 — 5:30 p.m. Bay Area Concert Band
Dec 18 — 7:30 p.m. The Grinch & The Whoville Carolers
Dec 19 — 7:30 p.m. Saints-n-Aints Square Dancers
Dec 23 — 7:30 p.m. Lighted Hula Hoops