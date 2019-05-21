SOUTH COAST - Creative builders and designers are invited to submit proposals to build “Culture Stands” for a new annual event.
Live Culture Coast will occur October 18-27 and will bring together artists, farmers, outdoor recreationalists and community organizers to reclaim the future and ignite powerful community change in art, culture and local food systems. The idea is to celebrate all that is good about the Southern Oregon Coast.
"Are you a creative builder and designer? Can you imagine an artistic farm stand on wheels that is ready to party and also reflects the ethos of the people and place of Oregon’s South Coast? Can your mind imagine what that might look like?
Live Culture Coast will use the Culture Stand as a traveling visitor center, merchandise table. Then it will be shared with South Coast organizations and businesses to use throughout the year in creative ways.
See the full Request for Proposal specifications here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q7snN1hPN1vX1hWRIMmsziCiHL-li3V/view.
Be part of something bigger. Live Culture Coast will encourage Douglas, Coos and Curry County residents to experience accessible local outdoor activities, introduce them to local food purchasing options and offer examples on how to eat locally.
At the same time, Live Culture Coast is designed to aid economic development by inviting out-of-area visitors to bring "new money" during off-peak season to experience the bounty of the Southern Oregon Coast alongside residents. The commissioning of local art and the hiring of paid contractors of all kinds to work on the event will also aid the local economy.
Organizers aim is to create an anchor event which incubates projects that elevate the South Coast as a place to try entrepreneurial ideas and market the area globally to bring more visitors that return to share the experience with friends.
More information
About Live Culture Coast: A 10 day choose-your-own-adventure of food, art, and place across 135 miles, Live Culture Coast is a social probiotic that invites both residents and visitors to more deeply experience Oregon’s South Coast from Reedsport to Brookings. By plane, train, bus, car, buggy, bike, boat, or your own two feet, join us from anywhere between two hours and 10 days, one stop or all 135 miles for experiences that ignite your curiosity and enliven your five senses. Place-based art, culinary workshops, outdoor adventures, and more await your visit to where land meets the sea, food transforms to ferments, and art flourishes with ecology.
Website: www.liveculturecoast.org