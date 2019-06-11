Artists are invited to submit proposals to create one of two large-scale outdoor art installations for Live Culture Coast. This new Southern Oregon Coast event takes place October 18-27, 2019 and will bring together artists, farmers, outdoor recreationalists, and community organizers to reclaim the future and ignite powerful community change in art, culture, and local food systems. From Reedsport to Brookings, we will celebrate all that is good about the Southern Oregon Coast!
Live Culture Coast will commission two original, ambitious art works that comment, communicate, and collaborate with the landscape. The works will be installed at the Port of Gold Beach and Langlois Cheese Factory as interactive elements in the 10 day event series. Audience participation with the installations will range from drive-by to direct engagement. Each art piece should ignite curiosity and engage the senses!
Artist concepts are due by July 15. See the full RFP, including project specifications and submission details, online: http://bit.ly/LCCartinstallRFP
Are you an artist, or team of artists, interested in creating large-scale, site-responsive work and engaging with the landscape, landowners, and surrounding communities? If given a windy beach, could you imagine, design, and create a piece that integrates movement and sound without blowing away? How about a land-informed piece that honors the transformation of a historical location into a bustling gathering place?
Through art, explore the ecological concept of "edge environments” – areas between one sort of landscape and another, where ecosystems overlap. These edges tend to have more diversity (and therefore more hardiness) than either of the adjoining environments alone. These mixed-use zones, both literal and conceptual, characterize the Live Culture Coast experience and allows us to see new possibilities for our land, our work, and our communities.
This is an opportunity to contribute to a unique and exciting anchor event that incubates “creative placemaking” projects. Our goal is to elevate the Southern Oregon Coast as a place to try entrepreneurial ideas and market the area globally to bring more visitors who return to share the experience with friends.
About Live Culture Coast:
Pack a sense of adventure, and bring a healthy appetite! Live Culture Coast 2019 celebrates the creative culture fermenting on the Southern Oregon Coast. Get to know farmers and fishers, brewers and chefs, artists and tour guides, from Reedsport to Brookings, in a festive event series October 18 - 27. From vast ocean views to wooded hideaways, Oregon’s south coast offers delight around every bend in the road. Design your own itinerary of tastings, workshops, tours, and art experiences. Explore and register online www.liveculturecoast.org.