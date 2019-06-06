YACHATS — The remarkable ensemble Byrdsong Consort will be returning to the Little Log Church and Museum to perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in Yachats.
The special program of instrumental and vocal music will feature pieces from the 16-18th centuries, as well as original arrangements of traditional songs and dance melodies for viols, violins, recorders, flutes, harpsichord and voice. Composers include O’Carolan, Playford, Brade, Falconieri, and a special nod to composers of our own time, the Beatles.
The group’s name Byrdsong Consort refers to William Byrd, an English composer of the renaissance. The musicians are Michael Bardossi, Alice Barkan, Julia Heydon, Elinora Sears, and Tom Sears, all of Eugene. This will be their third appearance at the Little Log Church.
The unique interior design of the Little Log Church lends itself to a rich acoustical experience – something that performers and audiences appreciate.
The suggested donation is $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Little Log Church and Museum, located at 328 West Third St. in Yachats.