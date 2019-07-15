COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library Foundation invites the public to Listen, Lunch & Learn!,a series of sessions hosted by the Oregon Coast Music Festival’s Associate/Pops conductor Adam Stern. Listen, Lunch and Learn will be held on Monday, July 22nd; Wednesday, July 24th; and Friday, July 26th at noon in the library’s Myrtlewood room.
Stern offers a fresh, entertaining and insightful approach to the discussion of the music and composers featured in the concert programs to be performed the following days—July 23rd, July 25th and July 27th.
Monday’s presentation will feature special guest Jake Runestad, composer of "World on Fire" which will premiere at Tuesday’s orchestra concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch and curiosity to the noontime lecture series.
Adam Stern has been leading the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra since 2003. His unique programming combines beloved masterworks with must-hear rarities; his programs are not merely concerts, but true musical events. He is Music Director of the Sammamish Symphony Associate Conductor and permanent "Pops" conductor of the Oregon Coast Music Festival.
For more information, call 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave. downtown Coos Bay.