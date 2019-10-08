YACHATS — During the weekend of the Yachats Celtic Music Festival, Lisa Lynne, an internationally acclaimed Celtic harp musician and composer will give Hands-on-Harps, a unique interactive musical workshop event. Lisa provides 15 Celtic harps that participants will learn how easy it is to create music on the beginner-friendly instrument. Participants will learn some well-known melodies and how to freely improvise their own music.
Lynne's pioneering interactive workshops are given in hospitals, schools, senior facilities, rehabilitation centers, summer camps, private parties, conferences and artistic/spiritual retreat gatherings.
During the Yachats Celtic Festival, she will offer three workshops: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; and 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Workshops are $25 or $20 for festival attendees.
To reserve your spot, email Lisa@LisaLynne.com or call her at 415-275-1466.
Lynne will be performing with Aryeh Frankfurter 6-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, on the common stage and again 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Little Log Church in Yachats. For additional information on the 19th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival, visit https://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/