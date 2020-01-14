In a newsroom meeting last week I got to thinking about the first story I did on Oran Mor Artisan Mead in Roseburg. At the time I was inspired by the experiments sitting on my kitchen counter. Those experiments involved honey I had successfully harvested from my first bee hive.
There were two Bethanys in the building and me. Very odd since I'd only met two or three in my life, but never another Bethani.
So Bethany Baker, our photographer and I set off for Roseburg stopping in Elkton on our return trip for a second story. Which incidentally is where you can now find a Lexeme tasting room. You will need to read my original story to find out why I mention them though.
A big day for me conducting a real interview and worrying about asking questions about something I knew pretty much nothing about.
Part of this interview process meant tasting products — meads almost ready and some ready for market. Honestly the highlight for me was tasting the different honey bases. My own honey is what got me interested in mead. Someone once described my honey as sweet, like Tupelo Honey. I'd only heard the song, I didn't know it was a thing. I learned the significance of that statement after my visit to Oran Mor.
Oran Mor is a large warehouse-like setting that lends itself to live music and other types of performance. I discovered on their Facebook page that they'd just had Viking and Celt Night with costumes. How fun would that be?
Curiosity got the best of me, I called Lilly Weichberger just to check in.
"At the World Mead Challenge, it was four Silvers and a Gold, and at the Denver (Mazer Cup International) competition, two Bronzes," said Lilly.
The 2018 World Mead Challenge Gold Medal was earned by getting the highest point award in over 300 entries. "Oran Mor Aphrodite's Obsession Mead" took top honors with 93 points for the Metheglin category, which means made with spices that may have medicinal qualities. There are various blends named for the additives, anything from maple syrup to wine vinegar. You can get some detailed descriptions of mead at http://www.stormthecastle.com/
"Aphrodite's Obsession won Gold, and a Bronze 93 points; Sol won Silver and Bronze; and Pooka's Ride, Aine and Odin's Eye Reserve won Silver as well," added Lilly.
"Currently I think we've got 10 different meads, and we will be doing some new seasonal stuff probably this spring," said Lilly adding "We are hoping to do possibly a lilac mead. If we can source enough lilacs for it, that's the plan."
In addition to the wildflower-, mesquite-, or orange blossom- flavored honey, they now use almond flower honey.
"So we have a Peruvian dark chocolate with chipotle with almond flower honey, so that's a new one and it's been doing really, really well," commented Lilly.
I asked about sales and Lilly told me that "Oran Mohr self-distributes throughout the state and currently ships to 32 other states." They're hoping to develop some interest on the coast, stating, "We recently brought on a person to do marketing and sales."
"We have a couple festivals on the coast we are working on this year: the Brookings Pirate Festival; we're looking into the Yachats Honey Festival, hopefully we'll be doing that one; and then the Bandon Gorse Festival, that one's coming up really soon," said Lilly. So things are going well.
Because of the nature of, well nature. You can't control honeybees so the flavor of honey is constantly changing, as is the intensity of the various additives used to make mead. So as Lilly stated in our first interview, you should "taste often." Maybe at the Gorse Festival, Feb. 14-16?
Lilly Weichberger also told me that she would be "teaching mead making again this year at UC Davis at the end of January." UC Davis has a Honey and Pollination Center where you can learn about making mead. https://honey.ucdavis.edu/
I had already finished my story, or so I thought when I got a message from Lilly that said, "Hey guess what? I just got the results back from First Taste of Oregon. We won five Golds! For Sol, Ixcacao, Aphrodite's Obsession, Odin's Eye, and Dragon and Phoenix!" followed by "Woot, woot!"
My response was, "You go girl! You are a rockstar."