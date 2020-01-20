NORTH BEND — Pat Furay returns to the North Bend Public Library to talk again about backyard chicken raising. The presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Audience members will hear an overview on raising of backyard chickens. Topics covered will be: choosing a breed of chicken to fit needs; egg production; laws and stewardship; tools and equipment needed; coop and pens; feeding; and health and disease.
Furay, from Coquille, is a 4-H poultry leader and the Coos County Fair poultry barn superintendent.