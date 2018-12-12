COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library offers free Drop-in Computer Labs for users with general questions about computers and devices. The January labs will be 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 9 and Wednesday, Jan. 30, in the library's Cedar Room.
Labs are for computer owners who have general computing questions.
These labs are open to questions regarding apple devices, windows devices,
mobile devices, and eBook questions. Attendees are strongly encouraged to
bring their own laptops or mobile devices, but a couple additional laptops will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no formal lecture, but we will be here to answer your questions.
Questions? Call 541-269-1101.
These labs are free of charge and registration is not required.