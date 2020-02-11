COOS BAY — If the Knave of Hearts stole those tarts, is it an impeachable offense? Was there a Quid-Pro-Quo? "Lewis Carroll, Uncorked," opening Valentine’s Day at The Dolphin Playhouse, may or may not answer these questions.
Adapted from the writings of Charles L. Dodgson (Carroll’s real name) by Jan Rice, who also directs this collection, "Lewis Carroll, Uncorked" mixes timeless classics like “Jabberwocky” and “The Walrus and the Carpenter" with Rice’s topical tweaks.
A cast of veteran actors, many of whom entertained packed houses in December’s "Cinderella Panto" and a cadre of talented newcomers will take audiences on Adventures through Wonderland and The Looking Glass. Things will become “curiouser and curiouser,” culminating in a trial scene complete with red and white kings and queens. All the favorite characters drift through the show, including the White Rabbit, the March Hare, the Mad Hatter and not one, but two Alices.
"Lewis Carroll, Uncorked" runs only two weekends, Feb. 14 through 23, so mark your calendars. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for children. As always, the first Saturday, Feb. 15, is Pay What You Can. The Dolphin Playhouse is located at 580 Newmark Ave. in the Historic Empire District. Information and reservations can be found at thedolphinplayhouse.com or 541-808-2611.