COOS BAY — From July 13 through Oct. 5, 2019 Coos Art Museum will be showing "Let it Be: Randomness in Abstract Art" an exhibition of two artists Rebecca Arthur and Geralyn Inokuchi. The exhibition that will be held in the Museum’s Uno Richter Atrium Gallery will have a special reception for the artists to be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19 and the reception is free to the public.
The two artists explore color and texture in very different media. In both contemporary abstract painting (Inokuchi) and Raku pottery (Arthur), the goal is to achieve beauty in simplicity and imperfection. Both develop along the lines of randomness where the composition is asymmetric yet balanced.
Geralyn Inokuchi lives in Coos Bay and has exhibited in past shows at Coos Art Museum as well as exhibitions in Portland, Bandon, Port Orford and Roseburg. Among her favorite painting processes is layering multiple colors and forms working in mixed media acrylic and with oil and cold wax. Inokuchi holds an Associate’s Degree in Art History and Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from Portland State University
Rebecca Arthur is a ceramics artist living in Corvallis, Ore. A majority of her ceramic work features Raku, horsehair, obvara (similar to raku firing in that you take the pot out of the kiln when it's hot, then dunk it into a special obvara - yeast mixture) and other low-fire raku techniques where she is able to embrace the randomness and immediacy of a fast, lower temperature firing. Arthur has degrees from San Jose State University, San Jose, Calif., and from Oregon State University, Corvallis, she has also taken a special low-fire ceramic program in Tuscany, Italy.
