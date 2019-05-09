COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College will host a free, short seminar on powerful living presented by life coach and author Leslie Strong.
Leslie Strong is the author of "The YOU Factor" and is an executive coach who provides her clients the tools that put them in the driver seat of their lives, leaving them happy, fulfilled and motivated to create exactly what they want. Join Strong at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 in Eden Hall room 1 on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave.To illustrate her techniques, she uses life experiences working with company executives, entrepreneurs, and managers along with those whose life experience has been difficult.
Leslie has been featured in the Globe & Mail, Huffington Post, and on Canada AM, Breakfast Television, Daytime T.O., and FOX, as well as many other radio and TV programs across the U.S. and Canada.
For further information, contact Southwestern’s Psychology Professor Cheryl Davies at 541-888-7291.