MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County OSU Master Food Preservers invite you to join them for a Pickled Vegetables & Flavored Vinegars workshop that will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Participants will learn the basics of making pickled vegetables, including how to assess family recipes for safety, spice blends and solutions for crisp pickles as well. This difference between a quick pickle vs fermented pickle recipe also will be covered in this hands-on class. Participants will learn the importance of using up-to-date preserving methods, as well as why all vinegar is not created equal.
The workshop will be held at the OSU Coos County Extension Service, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 541-572-5263, ext. 25292. The workshop fee is $10. Participants may wish to bring a snack or light lunch.