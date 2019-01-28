MYRTLE POINT — "Your Convenient Kitchen" will be the topic of the next Coos County Master Food Preservers workshop set for Saturday, Feb. 9. The class will cover the small appliances that help make anyone's kitchen work for them, not against them.
This is a workshop for those who play the “what’s for dinner” game each night and struggle to get a meal on the table at a decent hour. Master Food Preservers will give tips and safety guidance on how to use an electric pressure cooker as well as slow-cookers and air fryers. Various tried-and-true recipes will be covered as well as food safety guidelines when preparing recipes.
Reserve a spot for this workshop by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292. The class will be held at the OSU Extension Service in Myrtle Point, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10. Space is limited, registration is strongly encouraged.