COOS BAY — Learn about Keto at Coos Bay Public Library when they co-host a class, Keto Diet 101, presented by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Mounting scientific research suggests eating a ketogenic diet could represent one of the greatest nutritional breakthroughs of our time. Going keto is all the rage, but the diet is laden with conflicting ideas, disastrous oversimplification, and misinformation. In Keto 101, we’ll dive into this trend to understand the what, why, and how to succeed with ketogenic eating.
You have free articles remaining.
This class is free and open to everyone, no registration required. For more information or questions related to this program, call 541-269-1101, ext. 2.