COOS BAY — NeighborWorks Umpqua’s ABC’s of Homebuying class is available to help people become more knowledgeable about the current state of housing in Oregon. Participants will learn how to: financially prepare to purchase a home; shop around and compare mortgage loans; different types of mortgage loan options; get through the mortgage loan closing process from start to finish.
The cost of this class is $100 and scholarships are available to those who qualify. Those are unable to attend a class at the NeighborWorks Umpqua office, online classes may be available that fit in their schedule. To schedule and register, visit nwumpqua.org/classes.
Class will be held 5-9 p.m. Monday, May 20, and part two 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at NeigborWorks Umpqua, 93781 Newport Lane in Coos Bay.