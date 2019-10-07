NORTH BEND — A collaboration with PBS and Southern Oregon Public Radio will include a discussion with local country singer Faye Pich at North Bend Public Library. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, a section of the Ken Burns 16-hour documentary, "Country Music" will screen at the library. "Country Music" aired and streamed on PBS in September. It explores the roots of country music and discusses both well- and little-known personalities associated with country.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.