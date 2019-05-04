NORTH BEND — The North Bend Public Library will host gardener Rowan Keltz as she presents “Soils Health: Working with Mycorrhizal Fungi (Mushrooms) and Bio-Char” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Rowan has been gardening for over sixty years and has created many different styles of gardens. As a member of the Coquille Valley Seed Community, Rowan taps into a wealth local resources, including people, seeds, soils and gardening tips for growing at the Coast. She happily shares plant starts, seeds and stories and her diverse knowledge with the community. Rowan also enjoys writing a garden column for The Sentinel newspaper.
Currently Rowan’s creating a new garden in Coos Bay to showcase her large collection of ornamental trees, shrubs and plants, a home orchard, and a food security haven.