COQUILLE — Spend the day Sunday, June 30, in a five-hour workshop with Irene Hinkle as she leads Dye Lichens Identification in the morning, 10 a.m.-noon, and Myco-Printing on Wool Felt, from 1-4 p.m. When you dive into the micro-world of lichens you'll discover them everywhere.
In the morning, students will learn beginning Lichen Identification to be able to find those that make good dyes and how to sustainably harvest them. Experience using lichen identification tools and tricks and hands-on preparation of lichen for dye.
There will be a break for lunch and then students will experience the wonder and magic of plants printing themselves on wool felt — in dye made from mushrooms and lichens (myco-organisms)! Use what will be provided or bring interesting leaves, fronds, and flowers (both fresh and dried will work) if you like, and incorporate them into your myco-print designs.
There are three options for this workshop:
Morning Dye Lichen Identification Workshop runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon. There is no lunch included. Cost for this workshop is $30. Leave with your own sample of lichen dye liquid to use at home.
Afternoon Myco-Printing on Felt Workshop runs from 1-p.m. Materials fee is $20, which is included in the price of $60. Take home your own Myco-printed creation on felted wool using vibrant dyes you can make yourself from local myco-organisms.
All Day Lichen I.D. and Myco-Printing on Felt Workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be included. Materials fee is $20, which is included in price of $90. Ask about cancellation policy when registering.
Instructor Irene Hinkle has been a fiber artist for the last 50 years and combines her passion for sustainability with fiber media to create beautiful and functional items from weeds or waste. She holds a Master's Degree in Sustainability Education and has been teaching preschool through adults for over 35 years. She taught Lichen Identification for 7 years as part of Cascadia AirNET, a lichen bioindicator research project. She has pioneered the use of mushroom and lichen dyes in Eco-printing and calls it Myco-Printing. Her business, Woodard Creek Homestead, www.woodardcreekhomestead.com is stocked with the products of her passions: baskets, woven wood trellises, wood-burnings, clayworks, herbal medicinals, handmade paper, fungi art, handspun yarns, naturally-dyed fibers, myco-printed paper and animal fibers, knitted items, crocheted items, wet- and dry-felted wearables and artwork, paintings and weavings. Register by calling 541-347-2230, emailing fiber@riversblessings.com or through Facebook.
The workshop will take place at the farm located alongside the Coquille River, just outside Bandon, located at 90322 Highway 42S.
For additional information visit riversblessings.com or facebook.com/RiversBlessings as we post there from time to time, announcing workshops, sales, and farm events.