COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will co-host a class, Creating a Healthy Home, by Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. The class will be held 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in the Myrtlewood Room at the library.
You may know someone suffering from a chronic illness due to a mold infestation in their home. There are many other toxic compounds found in your home, like constant exposure to electromagnetic frequencies, that may be damaging to your health? Get all the tips and tricks on creating a healthy home environment. There will be recipes to take away from this class and we will make a product to take away as well.
This class is free and open to everyone, no registration required. For more information or questions related to this program, call 541-269-1101, ext. 2.