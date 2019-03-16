COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s popular History of the American Civil War Community Education class returns spring term at the Coos Bay campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay) with an 11-week lecture series. Instructor for the class, now in its tenth year, is John Hartman.
The 11 week lecture series will meet Mondays starting at 7 p.m. April 1.
Led by John Hartman. Topics: Military achievements by the 22 most important Generals, 11 on each side who were either corps commanders or commanders of armies. Special attention will be given to their careers before and after the Civil War.
Each week’s class will incorporate period music, letters from soldiers, newspapers, and Civil War relics to enhance the evening’s topics. There are no required books, papers, or exams. Classes will meet 7-8:20 p.m. Monday, beginning at April 1, in Eden Hall, Room 1. Cost is $47 per student.
For more information, contact Brenda Rogers in Community Education 541-888-7328. Register online mylakerlink.socc.edu.