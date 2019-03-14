NORTH BEND — The Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society will have Tim Walsh, of the Eureka Chapter, as the club's next guest speaker.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Coos Curry Housing Authority Building located on 1700 Monroe St. in North Bend.
Walsh will be giving a slide update on the Humboldt Botanical Garden located at 7707 Tompkins Hill Road in the Eureka, Calif. He was a founding member of the board of directors for the newly formed Humboldt Botanical Gardens foundation in 1991. Tim and his wife June, have been very actively involved at all levels with the garden doing foundation board work as well as hands and shovels in the dirt work. The Humboldt Botanical Gardens features a butterfly house and 10 different garden areas. The gardens feature different plants ranging from rhododendrons, heather, berries and an Earth Sculpture Garden featuring a spiral labyrinth. Day visitors may enjoy leisure hiking on trails through the gardens.
Tim also will discuss rhododendrons and gardens of Wales. There will be slides of the various rhododendrons and plants in some of the large public gardens in Wales.
A brief update will be included on the local chapter’s annual Show and Plant Sale that is scheduled for April 27 at the Pony Village Mall. The public is invited to enter their blooms in the show where chapter members will be present to answer questions regarding rhododendrons and azaleas.