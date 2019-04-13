COOS BAY — Tiah Edmunson-Morton, founder and curator of the Oregon Hops and Brewing Archives, will explore the ways that Oregon State University scientists, farmers, brewers, laborers, and communities have contributed to the culture of beer in Oregon. The Oregon Hops and Brewing Archives was established in 2013 and is the first in the U.S. dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing materials that tell the story of regional brewing.
For additional information about the archives, visit The Brewstorian blog http://bit.ly/OHBAblog or BrewingArchives on Facebook.