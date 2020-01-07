MYRTLE POINT — Breads & Grains will be the topic of the next Master Food Preserver workshop at the OSU Extension Service in Myrtle Point.
A variety of healthy, hearty breads will be demonstrated and sampled. Various grains as well as gluten-free options will be discussed as well. Naan, a traditional flat bread from India, will be highlighted also.
You have free articles remaining.
The quick-to-fix and delicious Five Minute A Day bread will also be demonstrated. This amazing technique produces a chewy, flavorful product, simple enough for even the most intimidated bakers to make.
Breads & Grains will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. Cost is $10. Preregistration is encouraged. To sign up for the workshop call the Extension Service at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.