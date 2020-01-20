{{featured_button_text}}
The North Bend Public Library is hosting its annual reading challenge with books that were either set or published in the 1920s. 

NORTH BEND — North Bend Public Library will host a Leap into Science: Wind program for families with children ages 3-10 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

In a series of activity stations, families will investigate the properties of wind and air as they explore its effects on other objects. Developed by The Franklin Institute Science Museum, Leap into Science is a national program designed to build interest and skills in science and literacy for children ages 3-10 and their families.

For more information about library programs, log onto http://northbendoregon.us/library.

