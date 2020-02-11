COOS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County is celebrating the 100th birthday of the League of Women Voters and the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. A free showing of the movie, "Suffragette," at the Egyptian Theatre, will be part of the celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15. The show is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The cast of the movie features Anne-Marie Duff, Helena Bonham Carter, and Meryl Streep, who represent a diverse group of women fighting for equality and the right to vote in early 20th Century Britain.
Members of the community are invited to enjoy this free movie and learn more about the League in Coos County. For more information, contact LWVCC Co-President, Alice Carlson at 541-756-7290