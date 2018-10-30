LANGLOIS - The Langlois Public Library and the Langlois Lion Club invites the public to the 22nd Annual Langlois Holiday Crafts Fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Langlois Lions Club, 48136 Floras Lake Loop Road.
The two-day crafts fair, the weekend before Thanksgiving, is a highlight of the holiday season here on the South Coast of Oregon. Treat yourself to lunch made by Sandie McDonald. Friday there will Sandie’s Famous Chicken Pot Pie and Saturday will be Sandie’s Clam Chowder, with vegetarian option available both days. And, starting this year the Lions Club will be joined with the staff and volunteers of the Langlois Public Library. For more information or questions call the Langlois Library at 541-348-2066.