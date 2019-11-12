LANGLOIS — Start the season with a visit to the 28th annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Lions Hall on Floras Lake Loop Road just south of Langlois. The fair will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. The annual Holiday Craft Fair is sponsored by the Langlois Lions and the Friends of the Langlois Library.
Talented South Coast artists and craftspeople will be displaying a fabulous array of creations and make shopping for holiday gifts a pleasure. Whether you're looking for a gift of wood, metal, fiber or locally grown food, you will find unique surprises.
Bring a friend and treat yourself to a lunch by Langlois' own World Famous Sandie McDonald — on Friday, McDonald will serve her chicken dumpling soup with bread. Saturday's soup will be Swedish meatball served with bread. A green salad and vegetarian option will be available both days.
Look for Craft Fair signs on Highway 101. Parking is plentiful.
Have questions? Call 541-248-2242 or 541-348-2507.