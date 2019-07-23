REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery will host artist Kyle Lind with the artists' retrospective show opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the gallery located at 417 Fir Ave. in old town Reedsport.
In honor of Kyle Lind, father of process art, Mindpower Gallery put together a show featuring works of his lifetime. Well over 100 images in multiple genres will be on display in room after room throughout the gallery. The artist will be turning 80 and expects this to be his last all-encompassing Art show. This once in a lifetime exhibit promises to be something most viewers will likely never see again as many pieces have been years in the making, including Lind’s ultimate masterwork piece. That masterpiece was drawn upon a canvas that measures 8 feet tall and 13 feet wide and has been in the works for more than 40 years.
Lind's are will remain in the gallery through Aug. 22.
For more information, contact the gallery at 541-271-2485.