King’s Garden design, lawn, yard, garden care all by Bill and Kelly King.
A color-themed garden of different shades of dark green to light green and dark purple and burgundy to light pink. Pond and dry creek bed has our rock and fern collection. Patio has view of water feature, hanging baskets and herb garden.
Back yard has over 30 azaleas, rhodies, Japanese maples, and a big magnolia. Vegetable garden surrounded by geraniums, lilacs, honeysuckle and clematis. Back deck is a potted shade garden of ferns, fuchsias and a collection of birdhouses.