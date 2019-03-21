Maybe worrying comes with age or being a parent — that thinking about being prepared — a pocket full of tissues, way too many pairs of wool socks, several cans of various sorts of beans, always a little cash. I'm not a hoarder but I am prepared.
During the first storm of the season's widespread power outage I drug out the Mr. Heater 'Big Buddy' portable heater and a couple new canisters of propane. This Buddy heater is approved for indoor use but I kept thinking about potentially deadly carbon monoxide colorless, odorless toxic gas. Radiant dish propane heaters are NOT safe for indoor use.
I have gallon jugs of water stashed — on the back porch, in the kitchen cupboards, under the house and in the shop. I would say a dozen total which isn't that much but better than nothing. All of it is in food grade reusable juice containers. It's time to freshen it all up. Also I have a water filter that would allow me to drink questionable water.
Seemingly I have food everywhere. My desk at work has a couple days worth of just-in-case food. The bag in my car has a couple snack bars. At home the pantry has plenty of staple dry goods — beans, rice, split peas, lentils, barley, quinoa, and there's peanut butter. My chickens give me eggs and I get a little honey from my bees.
I have a mini barbecue with a cast iron griddle that can sit on top, a couple different small camp stoves, a coffee pot with the removable perk/drip parts. But is there enough propane? Cooking AND heat? Nope. I guess I could build a little fire outside if I really needed to. I have a little fire wood.
My 1000 lumen flashlight is awesome but now I have my eye on a 2000 lumen light! There are various sizes of flashlights around the house and keychain led lights in most of my coat pockets, travel bags and the car. I have soy-based candles because the cheap ones emit toxic carbon soot and yuck from petroleum-based product which gives me a headache. Soy candles burn longer anyway. Good old olive oil in a jar with a wick could work in a pinch, it worked for the Romans.
Between Costco and the Dollar Store there is no reason to be without batteries. I add to my collection regularly, Ds and AA mostly. Batteries, check.
Notifications from the American Red Cross and FEMA pop up on my iPad.The Emergency radio with a back up crank is in my bucket of Oh #@!* gotta go stuff.
That old princess style land line dial phone is stashed in the cupboard. After I killed my iPhone and I wasn't backed up to the Cloud, I made list of important numbers an placed it near the phone. I probably should be packing a list as well. That's on my do it soon list.
Being cold stinks so I have a blanket in my desk and a couple in my car. Also in my car I have a change of some warm clothes, a weather resistant jacket, and good shoes..
At home I would be covered for most small emergencies. I have a little tequila for me in case someone else needs stitching. There is little first-aid kit in my car and in my bag there's gloves, wipes, masks, tape, knife, sparks, glasses and contacts, a few just-in-case drug and a couple extra large garbage bags. My 72-hour bag next to the bed has a few additional items. But your just-in-case list needs to be specific for you.
Every year I make a list of chores then check things off as I get them accomplished. Which reminds me, the American Red Cross and CERT, through FEMA, have checklists if you need help getting started.
Being practical never hurt anyone so help prepare your loved ones with just-in-case gifts.