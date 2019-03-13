Kim Kimerling, artist, teacher of teachers and world traveler will be the next guest speaker for the Bay Area Artists Association monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay.
Kimerling, who calls himself a “gypsy artist” has experienced an interesting journey throughout his life, starting as a young dancer on the musical stage in Boise, Idaho. His Kim Kimerling School of Dance and Drama was well-known for its’ choreography in the community’s annual productions of "Boise Music Week." He performed speaking and dancing roles including "Guys and Dolls," "Damn Yankees "and played one of the leading roles in "Music Man" as “Tommy." His lush baritone singing voice was a part of many of the choruses in those productions and other musical venues in the Boise Valley.
His desire to pursue his creative talents as an artist other than dance started in 1950 and was followed by attending the University of Idaho at Moscow, Idaho where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in art, minoring in dance and drama.
In order to fulfill his own understanding of the myths, arts and symbols of the world around him, he went to one of the reservations of our country’s first citizens, the Navaho Native Americans, where he taught both art and dance.
A Master of Arts degree was achieved by the artist when he graduated from the University of Idaho and shortly thereafter Professor Kimerling was called to teach at the University of Nigera.
It was in Africa he learned to utilize everything around him in producing beautiful pieces of art exemplified in the forming of his clay ethnic figures. These assemblages are resplendent in folklore, using PCP pipe, baskets, bamboo, covered with fabric, beads and leather masks which range from 16 to 18 inches in height.
Here in the states, when our government removed funding for art in the schools, a suitable vehicle was found to accommodate a traveling art studio, Kim named it the “Art Mobile” and went weekly to each school in Eugene’s 4J School District connecting with every student, teaching the basics…. and beyond.
He and his son, Jeff, arrived in Coos Bay in July 2019, bought a home and settled in. It didn’t take Kim long to make his presence known by becoming a member of the Bay Area Artists Association and opening his home to sharing the last Friday of the month in a “fireside” art experience. Guests at his home share their art through music, poetry, storytelling, a kind of “show and tell," and renewing the art of conversation…. and getting acquainted.
Kimerling is associated with the “Baha’I” philosophy, many of his paintings reflect the artist’s spirituality. He has recently chosen to volunteer a portion of his retirement time at Coos Art Museum. The 87 year old octogenarian goes into his studio and paints every day.
His home is a gallery of fine art with his paintings displayed on every wall in every room of the house, and many are stacked 6 pieces deep in his studio.
Kim works in all mediums whether it be paintings, pottery, prints, collage, sculpture, mixed media and/or art books. He says, “Any surface is fair game whether it is a wall, wood, canvas, clay, metal, paper or fabric and can be two or three dimensional art.” He chooses to express in abstract and claims, “If I wanted to work in realism I would choose a good camera. The world is full of line, shape, pattern and texture so I work with the elements of the earth.”
He plans to hold workshops at Gallery By the Bay for those wishing to learn to paint in the abstract and has been scheduled this year, as featured artist at the gallery, for the months of November and December.
Kimerling has explored the many layers of the history of man in his effort to bring about his own understanding of the oneness of mankind. He hopes his efforts have made it possible for others to experience the deep peace and satisfaction of knowing we are the creators of our own experience and every thing we say, do or express affects everyone and everything around us.
When asked what advice he had for other artists he said, “If you are in a rut, try something else, try other mediums.”
The artist may be reached at 541-888-9119. The Bay Area Artists Association may be contacted online at www.BayAreaArtistsAssociation.org.