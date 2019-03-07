COOS BAY — Patty Becker's Back 2 Basics Lesson Studio, in association with Coos Watershed Association, will present the annual Kids Helping Kids, A Benefit Rock Concert, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Egyptian Theatre.
This "Don't Stop Believin'!" event will include performances by the BuzzKrill, girl power trio; the Metro Gnomes; and Bach Rock local youth bands. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for those 12 or younger. Proceeds will go to fund youth programs in the community.
For more information, contact Patty Becker at 541-290-1562 or Bach2BasicsLS@gmail.com, or find Bach2Basics on Facebook.