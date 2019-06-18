1700 – A major earthquake and tsunami are believed to have struck the Pacific Coast along the Cascadia subduction zone. Oral histories of Native peoples from British Columbia to northern California recall the extraordinary event.
1792 – Capt. George Vancouver encounters Indians at Cape Blanco, which he calls Cape Orford.
1853 – Gold is discovered at Whisky Run Creek. At least 1,000 miners congregate at the new town of Randolph. Indians soon become the target of hostilities.
1854 – Tensions flare, and 40 vigilantes attack a Coquille village. They kill fleeing villagers and burn the Indians’ houses.
1855 – Headmen of various Coquille villages sign a treaty, ceding their land in exchange for promised government benefits. Congress never ratifies the treaty.
1856 – The U.S. government, citing concern for the Indians’ safety, transports the Coquille and other coastal Natives to reservations. A few women with white husbands are allowed to stay. Other Coquille will escape the reservations, make their way home and adapt to white society.
1954 – The Western Oregon Termination Act deems 61 Oregon tribes nonexistent, including the Coquille.
1989 – After years of organizing and lobbying, the Coquille Tribe regains federal recognition under the Coquille Restoration Act.