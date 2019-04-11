BANDON — Shoreline Education for Awareness and the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, in cooperation with the Bandon Library, will host two presentations in the Sprague room. The first one at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 is on Kelp Habitat on the Oregon Coast presented by Sara Hamilton, doctoral student in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University. Kelp plays a critical role in supporting ocean biodiversity. Sara will speak about the kelp forest along the Oregon coast and its importance to marine life.
The second presentation will begin at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bruce Menge, distinguished Professor of Marine Biology at Oregon State University, who will speak about Rocky Shore Ecology. The great diversity along our shoreline is shaped by a variety of rock formations which have been changing over time.
In addition to the two presentations, there will be a tide pool field trip at 8 a.m. conducted by Fawn Custer, Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. Those interested should meet at Coquille Point, at the end of 11th Street in Bandon.
For information, see www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.