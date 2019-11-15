MYRTLE POINT — Aging is a life-long experience that is both universal and different for everyone. While most of us agree that people of different generations have wisdom to offer those who are ahead of or behind them in life’s journey, barriers to connection often persist between generations. Many of these barriers are rooted in our ideas about age and aging. Where do these ideas come from, and how do they impede or encourage relationships across generational differences? How do we acknowledge both the universality of aging and the differences we experience? How do we create meaningful connections with others of different ages and life stages?
This is the focus of “Just a Number: Aging and Intergenerational Friendship,” a free conversation with Jennifer Sasser and Simeon Dreyfuss at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Myrtle Point Library located at 435 Fifth St. This program is hosted by the library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Dreyfuss is a writer and independent interdisciplinary scholar. He was on the faculty of Marylhurst University for twenty-three years. His essays, stories, poems, scholarly articles, and journalistic publications have appeared widely. He is currently coeditor of "Issues in Interdisciplinary Studies." Sasser is an educational gerontologist, transdisciplinary scholar, and community activist. She has worked in the field of gerontology for more than half her life, beginning as a nursing assistant and aging advocate before focusing on research, writing, and teaching. She is the author of "Aging: Concepts and Controversies" and of the forthcoming book "Gerontology: The Basics."
You have free articles remaining.
Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future. For more information about this free community discussion, please contact Shanna Allen at 541-572-2591 or sallen@coastlinelibrarynetwork.org.
Oregon Humanities (921 SW Washington, Suite 150; Portland, OR 97205) connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications, which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Bridging Oregon, Public Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine, can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.