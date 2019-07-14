NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend will be celebrating their 116th birthday with the annual July Jubilee from July 19-21. This year's theme is Together We're Better. North Bend July Jubilee is a weekend full of fun activities many of which are free activities.
Friday, July 19
Friday's festivities will begin with Coffee with a Cop at Ciccarelli’s Coffee Shop from 9-11 a.m. Then the Jubilee Court Princesses from 11 a.m.-noon will be reading stories while children enjoy their Royal free lunch is provided by North Bend School District at the North Bend Public Library and then they can get glitter tattoos.
North Bend's honored citizens will be named 4-5 p.m. at North Bend Public Library.
The downtown North Bend Sip 'N' Stroll kicks off at 5 p.m. from Engle's Furniture, 2079 Sherman Ave. Make a donation of $10 and receive a commemorative glass and map to participating locations. Proceeds from the stroll will go to the Clambake Music Festival. Sip 'N' Stroll is sponsored by Little Theatre on the Bay.
Friday from 7-11 p.m. North Bend Lanes will be hosting North Bend High School class reunions: for the class of 1989, in the new deck area; and the class of 1979, in the Back Alley.
Saturday, July 20
Saturday's July Jubilee 5K Jaunt starts at the boardwalk, arrive early to watch the princesses arrive in the North Bend fire boat. Walkers start at 9 a.m. and runners start at 9:45 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., for $10 participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Walkers need not register and may enjoy the Jaunt for free. This is the second year for the Triple Crown 5K Run that includes: the 4th of July Mayor's Firecracker Run, in Coos Bay; the Trail and Treat 5K, in Charleston; and ends with the July Jubilee 5K Jaunt, in North Bend. Participants receive one part of a three-piece medal for each completed run. To sign up and for more information, go to southcoastrunningclub.org.
The icing on the cake Saturday is the community picnic in the round at Grant Circle from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be live music and kids activity tables that will include face painting and the Marine Life Center, South Slough Estuary, Head Start to mention a few. Don't miss the U.S. Army's traveling game trailer. ODFW and NB Fire Department will offer children under 12 an opportunity to catch trout.
The picnic features free hotdogs and ice cream; live music with Big Band Jazz from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; kids crafts, games, face painting with First Baptist Church of North Bend; Big Air Dragon Obstacle Course; and a clown. Bursting with Joy Balloon Art will give an up close how-to make balloon art for children. Watch as all kinds of creatures big and small will be created.
Kids can bowl free from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with their shoe rental.
Kids can hang around to Chalk the Walk at 1 p.m. at North Bend Public Library and watch the parade as it passes.
The July Jubliee Parade starts at 1 p.m. Route will once again include Lincoln Square and continue down Union to Grant Circle.
English Bulldogs are invited to the Bulldog Promenade from 2-3 p.m. at Grant Circle. Bulldogs will be registering on the lawn at city hall and then walk their owners through Grant Circle to be judged. This will happen at 2 p.m. following the parade. There is no cost to enter this non-sanctioned event.
Other Saturday events will include the Show & Shine until 3 p.m. and car cruise festivities at North Bend Lanes. You'll find Jump 4 Fun and a mechanical bull to ride, 11-2; and a barbecue, 11-4; Corvettes at Grant Circle, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Disc Golf Tournament at Ferry Road Park and Winsor Disc Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
People look over cars at the All Car Show & Shine at North Bend Lanes Saturday during the North Bend July Jubilee.
Find out who North Bend's honored citizens are at 4 p.m., North Bend Public Library.
Little Ole' Opry presented by Theatre on the Bay will feature More Country music. Opry starts at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre.
Sunday, July 21
Sunday's Historical Walk of Downtown North Bend begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join local historian Dick Wagner at Gorst Memorial on the California Street Boat Ramp on North Bend's Boardwalk.
Kids can swim free at North Bend Municipal Swimming Pool from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday. Children 6 and younger life jacket; non-swimmers require an adult in the water at all times.
Little Ole' Opry presented by Theatre on the Bay will feature more country music. Opry starts at 2 p.m. at Liberty Theatre.
For additional details, visit www.julyjubilee.com, find them on Facebook or call the North Bend Visitor Information Center at 541-756-4613.