OREGON CITY — "Feargus," Judith Elliot McDonald's debut novel, is set on the Southern Oregon Coast from 1992 to 2005. Feargus is a deeply moving multi-themed literary tale of a beloved, heroic dog, a woman with a dark and joyless history with dogs, and a ruthless feral pack with its own ideas about life and redemption.
The book tells the story of Tracy, who has a dark and complicated history with dogs. She must confront her past when her new committed partner presses her to bring a rescue dog into their lives.
Feargus's life is unveiled in vivid and fascinating detail. He enjoys a rich but unstable early life and is at times subject to neglect and abuse, but his strength and integrity lead him to a life of faithfulness and heroism.
Five previously domesticated dogs, all having suffered some form of abuse or neglect, have bonded into a feral pack. They learn to forage, stay safe, find food and eventually experience their first, but not their last, taking of blood.
McDonald relates this trio of tales with an audacious, contemporary style. Her fully realized world is irresistibly imagined, and places love, loyalty and guilt at the forefront of the idea of dogs in contemporary life.
McDonald, who currently lives in Oregon City, was a Coos County resident for more than 30 years, and her literary novel tells a specifically Coos County tale. She will be reading from and signing copies of her book from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Coos Bay Public Library located at 525 Anderson Ave. Refreshments will be provided.