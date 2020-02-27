COOS BAY — The public is invited to join Coos History Museum and the League of Women Voters of Coos County in taking a “Journey to Equalitea” from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Museum. The afternoon tea celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage, celebrating the iconic women who fought for the most fundamental political rights.
Attendees will experience the historic struggle by women to obtain the right to vote through song, as Cecelia “Cece” Otto captures the mood of the period with a unique mixture of vintage music, timeless stories and fun facts. Otto is a classically-trained singer, composer, writer and historian who has performed in venues all over the world, leaving her audiences entertained as well as informed.
You have free articles remaining.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins is included in the program.
In the style of a classic afternoon tea, the menu includes cream cheese and cucumber finger sandwiches, Milanese salami and pesto panini sandwiches, strawberry and clotted cream scones, and many other delights, catered by Restaurant O. The event will be $45 per person and seats may be reserved now at Coos History Museum, 1210 Front Street, Coos Bay, 541-756-6320. Seating is limited.