{{featured_button_text}}
628064782 drawing portrait
ThinkStock Photo

NORTH BEND — Summer Figure Drawing sessions are less of a class and more of an opportunity to practice intensely for 2 hours, which is really the best way to improve. She will, however give tips and suggestions on request. Not only that, but artists will leave each session with a handful of sketches to have as your own reference to work from for future drawings/paintings. The sessions are structured as 10 of each 30-second poses and 1 minute poses followed by a series of three of the 10 minute poses and ending with a 20 minute pose. The end of the longer poses can vary in time depending on the preferences of those present.

This class requires pre-registration and a minimum of three participants for the session to happen. Participants are responsible for bringing their own supplies, although, I will have newsprint, 2B pencils and kneaded erasers available for purchase.

Sessions will take place 4-6 p.m. Sundays, June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. Drawing will start promptly at 4 p.m. and, out of respect to the model, the doors will lock at 4:05 p.m.

Individual sessions cost $20 each or purchase all five sessions for $75. Classes will be held at Josie's Art Lab, 1964 Sherman Ave., North Bend.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

For more information or to register online, visit www.josiesartlab.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0