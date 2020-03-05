CHARLESTON — The Second Saturday Stewards is a year-long program that combines education on a diversity of topics with active conservation actions. Although meeting times and location may vary throughout the year, the group will regularly meet at the South Slough Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m.
Participants can expect to be actively engaged for approximately 2 hours and are invited to stay for a social lunch afterward. The program is being led by the South Slough Stewardship Coordinator, Dr. Alice Yeates, with assistance from staff and interns.
Community members are welcome to attend a single event; however, by attending multiple events participants will obtain a diversity of skills, develop friendships, have a greater impact and be recognized as an official Second Saturday Steward. Due to the capacity of some activities, registration is required, and numbers are capped. Some sessions will involve traversing difficult terrain and challenging conditions; please contact South Slough staff if you are concerned about your (or your child’s) ability to participate. Contact details and registration can be found at www.southsloughestuary.org
February 8 – The Role of Disturbance: benefiting both native and exotic species. Learn about the ecological function of forest gaps, monitor for invasive plants, assist in planting native shrubs and watch as climbers install bird boxes.
March 14 – Invasive insects and their impacts. Does South Slough Reserve have spruce aphids damaging Sitka spruce trees? Learn to identify the spruce aphid and its impacts. Assist in monitoring Sitka spruce populations in remote areas of South Slough Reserve.
April 11 – Estuaries: the mixing of streams and oceans and all their trash. Learn to monitor marine debris and assist in cleaning up Oregon’s estuaries.
May 9 - Many weeds, many impacts. Learn to identify several local invasive plants, their environmental and economic impacts and assist in removing them.
June 13 – Restoring streams and wetlands. Learn about restoration efforts in South Slough reserve and help monitor and maintain these systems.
July 11 – Weeds in the wetlands. Learn about invasive plants in wetlands and assist in mapping and removing purple loosestrife.
August 8 – The not-so-green crab. Learn about the establishment and potential impacts of green crabs in South Slough estuary and assist in monitoring populations.
September 12 – From agricultural plant to invasive plant. Learn about agricultural plants that invade natural areas and assist in monitoring and removing tall wheatgrass from a Coos estuary island.
October 10 – From garden plant to invasive plant. Learn about garden plants that invade natural areas and assist in monitoring and controlling jubata grass in native shrublands.
November 14 – Invasive pathogens and their impacts. Learn about the Port-Orford-cedar root disease and assist in monitoring experiments on low susceptibility plantings.
