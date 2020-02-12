REEDSPORT — Join Mindpower Gallery from 5-7 p.m. this Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, for a special wine tasting event featuring Delfino Vineyards of Roseburg.
The evening event will feature 5 different wines, special Valentine’s Day desserts and light appetizers, as well as new artwork by several of the gallery’s artists.
New this year is the “Step on Up” open mic event. Do you have a great love story, funny date or a poem you would like to share? The open mic event will start at 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be non-alcoholic beverages available, including tea, cider and coffee.
Mindpower Gallery is located at 417 Fir Ave., in Reedsport. For more information, contact 541-271-2485.