COOS BAY — On the upcoming Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20, join Coos Watershed Association as they lead a SOLVE clean-up of the Coos Bay Downtown area starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Being so close to the bay, litter is on its last legs before making it to the bay, its up to us to make sure it doesn't make it.
Dress for the weather, whatever it may be that day and meet at Coos Watershed located at 300 Central Ave. As much as we can, we'd like to see this event generate no waste on its own, meaning bring reusable water bottles if you have them. We'll provide reusable gloves. If you have them, buckets are a great way to pick up trash without using plastic bags that just get thrown away.
If you're planning to stay till 2 p.m. for the whole event please bring a lunch. Hot Cocoa and some snacks will be available for all of our plucky volunteers.
For information, email Robbie Grieco at volunteer@cooswatershed.org.