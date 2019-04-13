GOLD BEACH — Mountain bike riders of all ages and ability levels, as well as community members are invited to the free second annual Joe Martin Memorial Ride, a 13 mile or 26 mile mountain bike ride up Hunter Creek. The Saturday, May 4 event will begin and end at Buffington Park in Gold Beach. The shuttle for the 26 mile riders will leave Buffington Park at 9 a.m. and the shuttle for the 13 mile riders will depart at 10 a.m. from Buffington Park. From 1-4 p.m., a community potluck will be held at Buffington Park. Arch Rock brew will be on tap and community members are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share. This event is to honor and remember Joe Martin for the positive impact he made on the Gold Beach community. There will be a $100 cash prize to the first 26 mile rider who makes it to the top of the hill. There also will be prize drawing tickets available and great locally handcrafted items available to win. Donations of goods or services for the prize drawings would be greatly appreciated. To register for the ride, sign-up at http://wrcmba.com/joe-martin-memorial-ride/.
Print Ads
Ad Vault