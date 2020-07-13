COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery is highlighting all of its jewelry designers for the month of July.
All jewelry in the gallery is 10% off all month and customers can take advantage of the layaway program and get a head start on Christmas.
Artist Loft is featuring four talented and unique jewelry designers who regularly exhibit at the gallery.
Trisha Hayden began honing her art form 15 years ago while living in Hawaii and specializes in natural stone, shells and wire wrap, devoting hours to make each piece truly special.
Veneita Stender uses a variety of metals and methods to create her distinctive pieces. She served many years as a teacher of clothing, textiles and design and studied jewelry design and craftmanship at Mendocino Arts center and Oregon College of Arts and Crafts.
Pam Calendrino is a board member and treasurer at the gallery. She constantly pushes herself to strengthen her skills and has many blue-ribbon pieces to show for it.
Hester Solseng is a Coquille native. She specializes in handmade beads of glass and copper and occasionally does demonstrations at the gallery.
The public is invited to come in anytime in July to browse, experience and shop. Artist Loft Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay, just west of the Coos Art Museum.
