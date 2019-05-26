COOS BAY — Artist Loft Promotions and the Dolphin Playhouse have announced "A Jazz Evening With ...” featuring Trillium in Blue with special guest RimRock. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the playhouse.
Returning to his home Bay after a stint playing in Portland, Ore., trumpet player Nick Lovell gathered together musicians from the fertile soils of Coos County to grow the perfect jazz combo: Quila Doyle, self-proclaimed semi-nomadic bass, who has traveled the world and brings new meaning to walking; Mike Reiter, a solid bedrock of smooth percussion; Jane Stebbins returns after singing from Portland, Ore. to Atlanta, Ga., brings her rich, creamy alto home to the Coos. Together they'll take your heart to the velvety depths of a warm, whiskey-scented lounge under overcast skies.
RimRock is a duo whose sound is an eclectic blend of music genres, merging traditional styles of Americana, bluegrass and country, with jazz, blues, and light rock into a classic yet contemporary delivery — featuring Mary Luther as lead vocalist on upright bass, accompanied by Steve Jones on acoustic guitar and vocals. Both have spent time playing in the Las Vegas music scene, but only recently came together in Coos Bay. Mary has performed in many groups, most recently in Coos County with Hudson Ridge. Steve's playing is the accumulation of former studies in classical and jazz guitar, followed by gigs playing country, blues, Motown, and rock.
The Dolphin Playhouse is a perfect setting for this small, intimate, performance where the patron will be given an up close and personal view of these gifted performers. Tickets can be purchased online at ajazzeveningwithtib.eventbrite.com or at https://theartistloft.org.
This live music event is the third in a series of live performances sponsored by North Bend Lanes, Teresa Zamora of Compass Northwest Properties, and OrCoast Music. The next in the ‘An Evening With…’ series will be on Aug. 24th featuring Karissa Thomas, Heather Williams, and Shaymus Hanlin.