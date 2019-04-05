COOS BAY — The Friday Foreign Film series at Coos Bay Public Library will be held a week later than usual. This month's film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19th, and feature the runaway anime hit "Your Name" (Japan, 2016).
Mitsuha Miyamizu, a high school girl, yearns to live the life of a boy in the bustling city of Tokyo — a dream that stands in stark contrast to her present life in the countryside. Meanwhile in the city, Taki Tachibana lives a busy life as a high school student while juggling his part-time job and hopes for a future in architecture. One day, Mitsuha awakens in a room that is not her own and suddenly finds herself living the dream life in Tokyo — but in Taki's body! Elsewhere, Taki finds himself living Mitsuha's life in the humble countryside. In pursuit of an answer to this strange phenomenon, they begin to search for one another. Your Name revolves around Mitsuha and Taki's actions, which begin to have a dramatic impact on each other's lives, weaving them into a fabric held together by fate and circumstance.
The Friday Foreign Film series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information, call 541-269-1101.