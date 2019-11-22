NORTH BEND — Christmas Opry, presented by Little Theatre on the Bay at the Liberty Theatre, showcases classic and contemporary songs which celebrate the Christmas season, featuring veteran performers as well as newcomers to the Opry family.
Shirley Kintner and Becky Engle return to direct this beloved variety show. Singers will belt out songs accompanied by the Little Ole Opry Band, under the direction of Les Engle.
This year marks the 72nd season of continuous live theater, which makes Little Theater On the Bay the second longest running live theater company in the State of Oregon. Performances are at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. Matinee performances will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8 — that’s four shows for one weekend only.
The entire weekend of holiday merriment is sponsored by Shannon Mason, principal broker of Ticor Title. Joe Stoffel will again lead the comedy team down the snowy path of seasonal humor with his host of fellow comedians. Kallie Mill will have the Opry Dancers prancing and high-kicking as usual with some special costumes especially made for this season and Chloe Moore will be leading the up and coming “tween” Opry Dancers.
Tickets are available at www.thelibertytheatre.org or at Liberty Theatre's box office located at 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and one hour before the shows begin. Call 541-756-4336 for further assistance.