COOS BAY — "Iron Jawed Angels," a historical film about the American women’s suffrage movement, will be begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Coos Bay Public Library. The movie features suffragist leaders during the 1910s who fought for the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Actors include Hilary Swank, playing Alice Paul, and Anjelica Huston, playing Carrie Chapman Catt.
Members of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, friends of League members, and the general public interested in learning more about the League in Coos County are invited to this free event.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact LWVCC Co-President, Alice Carlson at 541-756-7290.