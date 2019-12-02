COOS BAY — Starting Friday, Dec. 13, and continuing through Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Coos Art Museum will be hosting a solo exhibition by artist Scott Ranta in in the Perkins Gallery. Ranta was selected for a one-person exhibition at Coos Art Museum after his ink painting “Still” won the People’s Choice prize in the 2018 CAM Biennial. A free public reception for this and three other new art exhibitions takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
Ranta’s art explores the use of ink as a media. He mentions in his artist’s statement for the exhibition, “It is my wish that the ‘Ink Possibilities’ exhibit might inspire others to put pen to paper and create something artistic. I am showcasing a few simple techniques I am fond of using .... I would love to see what others can conjure up using ink.”
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to museum members.